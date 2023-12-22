A letter from the French ambassador to Niger to his staff, seen by the AFP and AP news agencies, says France will close its embassy in Niger. According to the letter, the embassy “is no longer able to function normally or carry out its tasks” due to the hostility of the military junta that took power in the country in a coup d'état on July 26. A country's decision to close an embassy is considered extremely rare. The embassy's Nigerian employees have already been fired and compensated, and a complete closure is “imminent,” according to the letter. So far there has been no official confirmation from the French authorities.

On July 26, a group of soldiers overthrew the democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum, close to Western governments, and seized power. The junta immediately showed hostility to France, of which Niger was a colony until 1960 and which maintained great influence over the country: it ordered the expulsion of all the approximately 1,500 French soldiers who were in the country for operations fight against Islamic extremism (including groups affiliated with the Islamic State or al Qaeda). The evacuation of French soldiers ended on Friday. The US (around 1,000), German and Italian soldiers will remain in the country.

Niger has also agreed an alliance with Mali and Burkina Faso, two other countries in the Sahel, the region immediately south of the Sahara desert, led by a military coup junta and grappling with armed Islamist groups.

On July 30, the French embassy in Niger was surrounded by a crowd of protesters, who were later dispersed by the police. According to the French ambassador, Sylvain Itté, the government had prevented supplies of food and water from entering the embassy for several months, and said that to get them in it was necessary to find creative ways to «not be seen by our friends in the arrived.” Itté had left the country in September.

– Read also: Niger's passion for Russian flags