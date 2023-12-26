Suara.com – The presence of Tariq Halilintar and Aaliyah Massaid in the Sport Party Tournament: Clash of Celebrity which took place on Saturday (23/12/2023) attracted a lot of public attention.

From the uploads circulating, Aaliyah Massaid and Tariq Halilintar were seen pacing around a stand looking for a place to sit.

In the video, Angelina Sondakh's child appears in all black clothing such as a long-sleeved t-shirt, trousers and shoes.

On the other hand, Tariq Halilintar wore a green long-sleeved polo shirt, white trousers and brown slip-on shoes.

The uploaded video footage of Aaliyah Massaid and Tariq Halilintar watching Sport Party went viral on TikTok social media with 57.3 views.

“See it live,” reads the statement attached to the TikTok account @novinurmaningsih53, quoted on Tuesday (26/12/2023).

Regarding this, a number of netizens also provided various responses and comments. Some seemed to praise the charm of Aaliyah Massaid's beauty.

“MasyaAllah, Aaliyah's skin is really clear,” said a netizen. “Even though it's on someone else's camera, it's still clear,” said another netizen.

Meanwhile, several other netizens highlighted the clothes Aaliyah Massaid wore when accompanying Tariq Halilintar at the Sport Party event.

“Aaliyah always dresses modestly,” said a netizen.

“Just being polite now,” continued another netizen.

“It's good that you're trying to be better, not like the other side,” said another netizen.

Aaliyah Massaid and Tariq Halilintar (Instagram/aaliyah.masaid)

As is known, Angelina Sondakh's appearance after having a romantic relationship was mentioned. Some netizens even think that the way they dress changed after they met Tariq Halilintar.

As a continuing mother, Angelina Sondakh positively welcomed the change in Aaliyah Massaid's appearance, which is more closed.

“Now what I want to notice is that the important thing is to be more pious,” said Angelina Sondakh.