Suara.com – Erina Gudono is seen almost always accompanying her husband Kaesang Pangarep on visits to the regions as General Chair of PSI. The two of them are often seen walking side by side when meeting with the public. As recently, the two of them came to visit a number of areas in Central Java.

One of the areas they visited was Boyolali on Saturday (16/12/2023). Erina Gudono's appearance is one that has caught the public's attention. From the various portraits that Erina shared via her personal Instagram, the former Puteri Solo really looks beautiful and elegant wearing a red shirt wrapped in a white blazer.

In a number of PSI Instagram account posts, the 27 year old woman was also seen carrying a black bag and black flat sandals. If you look closely, President Joko Widodo's son-in-law is wearing a branded bag and sandals.

Based on a search by Suara.com, the black bag Erina is wearing is from the Chanel brand from the Mini Coco Handle Calfskin Leather Bag collection. This bag is included in Chanel's limited collection. Apart from being able to be used as a sling bag, this bag is also equipped with a short strap on the bag which is plated with gold.

The design is more minimalist than other collections. However, that is what makes the calfskin bag look elegant. Quoted on the Madison Avenue Couture website, the bag Erina is wearing can be priced at up to 5,400 US dollars or the equivalent of IDR 83.8 million.

Meanwhile, the sandals Erina is wearing are also black. At the top of the sandal you can clearly see its shape resembling the letter H, which is a characteristic of the Hermes fashion brand. It can be seen that what Erina is wearing is Hermes from the Oran sandal collection.

Made in Italy, these sandals also contain calfskin material. On the official Hermes website, the sandals are listed at IDR 10.8 million. Even though the design is simple, these sandals are claimed to be comfortable to wear for long periods of time during the day. The minimalist cut is also suitable for combining with casual or semi-formal clothing styles like Erina.