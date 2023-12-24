You may want to take advantage of these holidays to enjoy video games. If you've already finished the titles in your library and are looking for something to keep you entertained during the holidays, then we have excellent news for you.

Although BioWare is currently going through difficult times, in the past it offered us one of the best trilogies in the recent history of gaming, as it captivated thousands of players with its epic narrative y memorable characters. For a limited time, you can get the remastered versions of these cult titles at a great price.

We are talking about the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a remastered collection that includes the 3 first deliveries from the BioWare and Electronic Arts franchise. Since its debut in 2021, it has become the best way to enjoy acclaimed space-themed RPGs.

Related video: Great failures of great franchises

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is 90% off on Steam, PS Store and Xbox

If you've never given those titles a chance and want to play them for the first time, now is the time. For a limited time, the remastered collection is on sale on all platforms: Xbox, PlayStation y Steam.

On Xbox consoles, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition costs $5.99 USDthat is to say, $139.80 MXN. If you buy it now, you will save $1258.20 MXN. It is important to note that this offer will end in 9 daysso you better hurry up and take advantage of it.

On PC via Steam, the collection that includes the original trilogy of the role-playing franchise has 90% discount and you can get it for only $139.90 MXN. Likewise, it is a limited time offer that will end on January 4, 2024.

Finally, the trilogy of BioWare y Electronic Arts has an attractive discount of 90% off in the PS Store for PlayStation consoles and you can get it for only $5.99 USD. This promotion will end on January 6, 2024.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is very cheap on Xbox, PlayStation and Steam

Very good news is that you will be able to play Mass Effect Legendary Edition at no additional cost if you are a paid service subscriber. EA Play y EA Play Prowhich offer an extensive library of Electronic Arts games.

What is Mass Effect Legendary Edition?

In case you don't know, let us tell you that this collection offers all the base content of Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3. In addition, you will be able to access more than 40 DLC including weapons, armor and more.

The Legendary Edition also incorporates important improvements in the technical and visual section, since now the trilogy can be enjoyed in 4K Ultra HD. Additionally, lighting and shadow effects, character models, depth of field, and audio have been updated.

Likewise, this remastered collection makes changes to the gameplay of the first title and presents new customization options to modify the appearance of the game. Commander Shepard.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition has an average of 87 on Metacritic

But tell us, do you plan to take advantage of the offer and try these EA and BioWare titles? Let us read you in the comments.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available for Xbox, PlayStation and PC. Click here to read more news related to him.

Related video: What they don't tell you about video game services

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News