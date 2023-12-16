This weekend is special for all lovers of anime and the mangawell it is celebrated Jump Festa 2024. The event already surprised with some announcements for players. One of the most notable is related to an acclaimed franchise that will have a new fighting game: Hunter x Hunter.

Find out: The new One Punch Man game already has a date and you can play it for free

Related video: The most anticipated bombshells of The Game Awards 2023

A Hunter x Hunter fighting game is in development

Hunter x Hunter will return with a fighting game

Despite Yoshihiro Togashi Hunter x Hunter has not ended, the popularity of its franchise is still very great. Because of this, studies Bushiroad y Eighting They decided to resume the saga of Gon and company to make a fighting game.

The news has fans of the genre and Japanese animation excited, as the developers have worked on franchises such as Bloody Roar, Marvel vs. Capcom (specifically in the third installment) and in Fate/unlimited codes.

For now there are very few details about the game, but we know that it will focus squarely on the Hunter x Hunter universe. Thus, it is expected that the roster will have its most popular characters and that its mechanics will be based on anime lore.

Fans will have to wait just a little for more information on the title, as January 6, 2024 there will be a special presentation. It is expected that at least some screenshots of the title will be revealed and his name will be confirmed.

Currently, the developers have not revealed a release window or the platforms it will be available on.

In case you missed it: New anime from the creator of One Piece already has a date and will arrive on this service

You can find out all the news related to anime in this link.

Related video: They're coming for your games, and there's nothing you can do

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente