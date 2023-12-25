Suara.com – The number of accidents during the Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024 transportation periods, to be precise December 18-25 2023, decreased by 39 percent compared to the same period the previous year.

This was conveyed by the Minister of Transportation (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi after inspecting the Central Transport Post for Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024 at the Jakarta Ministry of Transportation Office on Monday (25/12/2023).

“Apple to apple accidents during Christmas and New Year this year compared to last year fell 39 percent,” said Budi Karya.

Budi Karya appreciated the public and toll road operators for maintaining safety and security during the homecoming period so as to reduce the accident rate.

He then hopes that this figure will not increase in the remaining Christmas and New Year transportation period this time.

Furthermore, Budi Karya explained that the factor that could be the cause of the increase in the number of accidents was incidents involving tourist buses due to the large number of victims in one incident.

“This could be something that spikes if there is a bus accident. That's why we always say that tourist buses are relatively poorly controlled,” he said.

According to him, buses that do not have safety qualifications according to standards and are driven by “shooter drivers” or unofficial substitute drivers pose a high risk of accidents. Plus the bus journey took an extreme route.

“Moreover, if they are going to Dieng or high altitude places like Tawangmangu, it is risky,” he said.

On this occasion, Budi Karya also explained the results of a review of the Central Transport Post for Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024 that traffic density on Monday was still under control. This is because the peak of the 2023 Christmas homecoming flow occurred on December 23-24, as predicted.

Traffic at a number of points that have the potential to experience congestion, such as Merak Harbor, Ketapang Harbor, Cipali Toll Road and Soekarno-Hatta Airport, was also observed to be smoother.

According to Budi Karya, traffic congestion only occurs on the Cikupa Toll Road. Therefore, he asked the police and toll road operators to continue to coordinate in overcoming congestion at this point.

Apart from that, Budi Karya also said that several tourist attractions experienced an increase in the number of visitors. Therefore, he appealed to the public not to insist on leaving at peak tourist arrival times.

“I urge tourists to refrain from doing it during peak hours,” he said. (Between)