Was it a major rear-end collision in October last year at a roundabout in Enschede? Or was it a light tap that could at most leave the victim with some muscle pain? Excavator operator and fishmonger Zwaan from Enschede adheres to the first scenario and demands compensation. Insurer Allianz doubts that account and has many questions. And without answers, no money, is the gist of the explanation today in the court in Almelo. “But my client has cooperated in everything.”