The accident occurred on Friday evening in Viale Carnaro. The two men riding the stolen scooter are wanted

December 6, 2023

In Monte Sacro, Northern Rome, it occurred a fatal accident on Friday 1 December, in which a 70-year-old man lost his life after being hit by a scooter in Viale Carnaro. The victim, identified as Luigi Locantoreoriginally from Matera, had arrived in Rome at the weekend to visit his daughter.

According to what emerged from the investigations, the man was knocked over by two individuals aboard a stolen scooter (a Liberty). After the impact, the two immediately ran away without leaving any trace. The victim, seriously injured, was transported to the Pertini hospital and subsequently to the Gemelli Polyclinic, where she unfortunately died the following day.

The agents of the Aurelio group of the local police of Roma Capitale are currently investigating the accidentwith the aim of shedding light on the accident and tracing the identity of the men on board the stolen scooter.

The dynamics of the accident



The first testimonies indicate that the driver of the scooter, who was wearing a blue helmethit the 70-year-old while he was crossing the pedestrian crossing on Viale Carnaro to return home. Law enforcement is examining security camera videos to obtain further information on the dynamics.

With the death of Luigi Locantore, the death toll from road accidents in Rome since the beginning of the year sale a 181, pointing out the urgency of adopting measures to improve road safety in the city. The desperate appeal from the family also arrives: “Help us find the pirate.”