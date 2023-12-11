There are times when it can be very practical to access our mobile remotely, either because you have left it at home, because you want to look for a photo and you don’t have it on hand, and countless other situations such as needing assistance from anyone. If you want to take your first steps in Android remote control, you don’t have to be a hacker with a head full of computer knowledge, you just need to try Supremo Mobile Assist.

If you want to control your Android mobile from your computer, or from your phone and tablet, as if you were a real hacker like those that populate many Hollywood movies, with Mobile Assist de Supremo You can do it easily and safely without complications. And you can access, not only a mobile phone, but many devices that you need to control, whether for family or professional reasons.

Supremo Mobile Assist is software that allows you to access an Android mobile remotely, that is, without having to physically touch it. You only need to install the program on your computer and on the mobile phone you want to control, and then establish a connection using a passcode. This way you can see the mobile screen on your computer and use the mouse and keyboard to operate it as if it were yours.

What is this for? Well for many things, for example:

If you like Help someone who has problems with their cell phone, you can connect to their device and fix the problem without having to be present. If you like try an app or game which is only available for Android, you can install it on your mobile and run it from your computer. If you like make a presentation or demonstration with your mobile, you can display the screen on your computer and control it with the mouse and keyboard. If you work in a company with a large fleet of vehicles and you want to control them all remotely in a simple way.

Although it may seem complicated, if you follow these steps you will realize how easy it is to access any Android where you have the app downloaded.

Download and installation on the Computer:

Go to the official Supremo website and download the program on your computer. Install it by following the instructions provided during the installation process. In this case the download is for Windows, but you can also use the macOS download if you use this operating system.

Download and installation on Android mobile:

Access the Google Play store from your Android device and search for Supremo Mobile Assist, or simpler, click on this link to install the app on your smartphone:

Setting up the app on Android

Now open the application on your mobile device and accept the permissions that the application requests for its operation. A 9-digit access code will be generated on the mobile screen that you must write down for the next step.

Configuration on the computer

Start the program on your computer, follow the on-screen instructions and enter the 9-digit access code and password, generated on your mobile when prompted.

Click the ‘Connect’ button in the Windows or macOS program and wait a few seconds while the connection between the computer and mobile is established.

Mobile remote control

Once the connection is established, you will be able to see your mobile screen in the program interface on your computer. Use your computer’s mouse and keyboard to control your mobile device remotely.

Go ahead and say that you can download the program for free, but if you want to expand the options that the program gives you, you can contract different plans:

Solo: For 11 euros per month you can control a device and enjoy benefits such as a personalized version, unlimited online address book, creation of online reports, etc.

Business: Same as the previous plan, but with the ability to control 3 devices for 19.67 euros per month, although you can choose more devices, for a small price increase.

Professional: Plan similar to Business but with access to Advanced Reports, device health monitoring, access to the support queue, advanced customization and other improvements, for 42.67 euros per month.

We are talking about a program that, in addition to being really easy to use, it is totally free to download. If you want to make the most of it, you can subscribe to one of the mentioned plans.

Furthermore, security is one of its strong points, since Supremo Mobile Assist does not save any data no connection history. The platform uses high-security encryption to protect your data and you don’t even have to create an account or give your personal details to use it. You only need the access code for your mobile phone and the PC program and that’s it.

Don’t forget that It is compatible with any version of Android from 5.0 onwards, that is, with 99% of modern phones. It doesn’t matter what model of mobile phone you have or what operating system you use, Supremo Mobile Assist works with everyone.