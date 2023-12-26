Suara.com – Co-founder of Tokopedia and Co-captain of the AMIN National Team, Leontinus Alpha Edison, revealed that Internet is a development target in the field of information technology infrastructure for Presidential Candidate Anies Baswedan and Vice President Gus Muhaimin Iskandar or AMIN in Indonesia. This was stated by Leon, his nickname, when accompanying Anies in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, Tuesday 26 December 2023.

“We know that internet access is not evenly distributed. “We want to encourage young people and students to get more equitable internet access, so they can be more productive,” said Leon.

According to him, there are three things that are important in realizing the Internet, “namely quota. Our quota is at least 30 giga bytes (GB). But don't forget about internet speed. We want the average internet speed in Indonesia to reach 100 MBps. “That is very possible,” he explained.

“Apart from that, we not only encourage equality, but we also have to look at frequency spectrum management. This is very important, because the frequency spectrum has a big impact on infrastructure. “So that we can incorporate more technologies such as 4G and 5G,” he stressed.

Leon also expressed that AMIN's hope is that 100 percent of community health centers and villages can be covered by the internet. “Indonesia's internet speed is around 23 MBps where the world average is 42 MBps. If we talk about ranking, Indonesia is still ranked 96th out of 143 countries. “This is what we will change,” he concluded.