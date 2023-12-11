loading…

Spokesperson for the Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaidah, said that Zionists and the US had failed to free a single Israeli soldier from the al-Qassam Brigades. Photo/Al Mayadeen

GAZA – For more than two weeks, the spokesman for the military wing Hamas Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades; Abu Ubaidah, disappeared from the television screen. This sparked concern among Palestinians and gave rise to speculation among residents Israel.

But the masked man reappears in the new recorded speech, with the same determination and confident language.

It seems clear that Abu Obeida deliberately made specific time references to dispel any doubt regarding the timing of the recording of his speech.

For example, he referred to the number of Israeli military vehicles destroyed in the last ten days—referring to the resumption of fighting after a brief ceasefire—and the failure of a rescue mission of an Israeli soldier taken hostage that resulted in his death last Friday.

The following is Abu Ubaidah’s complete statement delivered via the Resistance News Network Telegram channel on Sunday, December 10 2023.

Mobilization for Resistance

The occupiers continue to carry out blind revenge against civilians and the destruction of infrastructure in a brutal and bad war, which is the only achievement that the leaders of the occupation are proud of.

During the 10 days since the resumption of fighting, the mujahideen successfully targeted the occupation forces at old and new intrusion points.

After our fighters approached the deployed enemy forces, our fighters managed to partially or completely destroy more than 180 military vehicles in the areas of Shujaiya, Al-Zaytoun, Sheikh Radwan, Jabalia Camp, Beit Lahia, east of Deir Al-Balah, as well as east and north of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Our fighters hit the attacking forces with Al-Yassin shells, Shuath explosives, and guerrilla action explosives.