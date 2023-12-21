loading…

Spokesman for the Hamas military wing al-Qassam Brigades Abu Ubaidah advised Israeli soldiers to withdraw from Gaza because their fate was not cared about by the Zionist leadership. Photo/Palestine Chronicle

GAZA – Abu Ubaidah, spokesman for the military wing Hamas Al-Qassam Brigades, delivered a message to the soldiers Israel to withdraw from Gaza, Palestine. According to him, the Zionist leaders did not care about the fate of their soldiers.

“We say to the Zionists that your failed leadership does not care about the lives of your soldiers, and you have no choice but to withdraw from Gaza,” Abu Ubaidah said in a statement issued on Wednesday while conveying developments in the war in Gaza.

According to the Israeli military, 464 of its soldiers have been killed since the October 7 Hamas attack, with 134 of them killed since the start of the ground invasion that began in late October.

However, Abu Ubaidah said that the loss figures given by the Israeli military were “not real”. According to him, the death toll of Zionist soldiers was much higher.

He also reiterated that the al-Qassam Brigades had fulfilled their promise to make Gaza a graveyard for the Zionist invaders.

Again, 3 Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday (21/12/2023), announced the names of three of its soldiers who were again killed in fighting in Gaza. According to the IDF, 137 soldiers have been killed in the ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave.

The three Israeli soldiers announced as dead were Lieutenant Omri Shwartz (21), Lieutenant Yaakov Elian (20), and Sergeant Lavi Ghasi (19).

Another report from Channel 13 said injured Israeli soldiers were denied a visit by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a hospital in Tel Aviv.

The Zionist media reported that the soldiers at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan would not meet with PM Netanyahu.

