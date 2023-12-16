loading…

Abu Ubaidah, spokesman for Hamas' military wing al-Qassam Brigades, speeches on the 70th day of the Gaza war. He confidently said Israel's criminal army was in disarray. Photo/via Palestine Chronicle

GAZA – Abu Ubaidah, spokesman for the military wing Hamas The al-Qassam Brigades delivered their latest speech on Saturday (16/12/2023) early in the morning when the war against the Israeli military in Gaza, Palestine, entered its 70th day. He confidently said criminal army Israel has fallen apart.

This Hamas figure, who continues to wear his trademark Palestinian keffiyeh as a face covering, said the Israeli colonial military was hiding the true number of its losses in the Gaza Strip, and vowed to defeat the Zionists.

Abu Ubaidah's speech was delivered in two videos produced by al-Qassam Brigades Military Media. In his speech, he pointed out that a large number of Israeli military tanks were targeted by missiles from Palestinian resistance groups in various areas of Gaza.

He warned the Israeli army of the inevitable defeat. He also praised the Palestinian resistance and vowed to cause even greater damage if Israeli forces continued to invade Gaza.

The following is a snippet of Abu Ubaidah's speech broadcast by the Hamas military wing's Telegram channel and published by the Palestine Chronicle.

Historic Battles

“It has been 70 days since the start of the al-Aqsa Flood fighting, and our people are still fighting this battle, facing a criminal war unprecedented in modern times.”

“Our brave fighters are fighting a heavily armed force equipped with deadly weapons, ammunition, supported by aircraft, warships and armored vehicles, under the cover of forces of oppression and aggression, led by the American government, which sends support to the entity it passes through the air as if it were fighting a great power at the poles of the world.”

“However, our warriors heroically fought historic battles with lightness and pride. The whole world saw how our fighters destroyed and burned enemy armored vehicles, killing the invading soldiers inside them.”

“The world also saw that the enemy opened fire (arson through bombing) against innocent and safe civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, engaging in destruction and attempted displacement, starvation, and torture in clear war crimes and real things that do not require investigation or supervision.”