Spokesman for the Hamas military wing al-Qassam Brigades Abu Ubaidah said Israel's goal of eliminating Hamas was doomed to failure. Photo/Palestine Chronicle

GAZA – Abu Ubaidah, spokesman for the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said the aim Israel to eliminate Hamas in Gaza it will definitely fail.

The al-Qassam Brigades is Hamas' military wing. Abu Ubaidah's remarks, delivered in an audio recording on Thursday, came after the war in Gaza has been going on for three months and the Israeli military has so far failed to achieve its war aims – eliminating Hamas and bringing home all the hostages.

“The enemy's war must fail,” said Abu Ubaidah.

“76 days have passed since the start of the al-Aqsa Storm battle and the barbaric Zionist terrorist aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip, and the enemy continues to commit war crimes that are recorded in the history of crimes against humanity,” he explained.

“Our fighters on the ground are still facing aggression and fighting a trembling criminal enemy, inflicting heavy losses on soldiers, officers, machines and crippling entities despite their enormous arsenal.”

In the audio statement, Abu Ubaidah also said that the release of further hostages held in Gaza depended on ending Israeli aggression.

“Neither further Israeli attacks nor direct military operations will return the hostages,” he said.

“It is impossible to release enemy prisoners alive except through negotiations,” he continued, as quoted by AFP, Friday (22/12/2023).

The spokesman for the al-Qassam Brigades did not mention the remaining number of hostages still being held in Gaza.

However, according to Israeli authorities, 129 hostages are still being held in Gaza.