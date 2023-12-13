loading…

Spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, Abu Ubaidah. Photo/Al-Qassam military media

GAZA TRACK – For more than two weeks, Abu Ubaidah disappeared from television screens. The situation sparked concern among the Palestinian population and gave rise to speculation among Israelis.

But the masked spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, reappeared in a recording of his new speech. He voiced the same determination and confident language.

It seems clear that Abu Obeida deliberately made specific time references to dispel any doubt regarding the timing of the recording of his speech.

For example, he referred to the number of Israeli military vehicles destroyed in the last ten days.

It referred to the resumption of fighting after a brief ceasefire and failed rescue mission that resulted in the death of an Israeli soldier two days earlier.

The following is Abu Obeida's complete statement delivered via the Resistance News Network Telegram Channel on Sunday, December 10 2023.

Mobilization for Resistance

“The occupiers continue to carry out blind revenge against civilians and the destruction of infrastructure in a cruel and ugly war, which is the only achievement that the occupation leaders are proud of,” he explained.

He explained, “During the 10 days since the resumption of fighting, the mujahideen successfully targeted the occupation forces at old and new intrusion points.”