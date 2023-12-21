loading…

The spokesman for the Hamas military wing al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaidah, announced that his forces had killed 25 Israeli soldiers and destroyed 41 of their vehicles in the last 72 hours. Photo/via Palestine Chronicle

GAZA – Abu Ubaidah, spokesman for the military wing Hamas al-Qassam Brigades, appeared again on Wednesday to convey the progress of the war against the forces Israel in Gaza.

In a statement, he said al-Qassam forces succeeded in destroying 41 Israeli military vehicles in the last 72 hours. Hamas troops have also killed 25 Israeli soldiers and injured dozens of others.

The following is the complete statement broadcast on the al-Qassam channel on Telegram and published by the Palestine Chronicle, Thursday (21/12/2023).

Destroy 41 Israeli Vehicles in 72 Hours

“Al-Qassam fighters succeeded in destroying 41 military vehicles in the last 72 hours.”

“Our fighters confirmed killing 25 Zionist soldiers and wounding dozens (of others) with varying degrees of injury.”

“They also targeted infiltrating Zionist forces with bullets and devices, anti-fortification and (anti-) personnel, engaged in close combat and targeted their rescue teams.”

“They (Palestinian resistance forces) installed two tunnels and a house and blew them up towards the occupying army, in addition to a sniper operation that targeted one of the soldiers.”

“They bombarded headquarters, field command rooms and military gatherings with mortars and short-range missiles on all battle fronts in the Gaza Strip.”

“They bombarded the city of Tel Aviv in the center of the (Israeli) entity with a barrage of rockets, in addition to launching rocket fire towards the Kiryat Shmona settlement in the north of occupied Palestine.”

Ammunition Yassin-105 Working

Earlier, also on Wednesday, al-Qassam Brigades said in a separate statement that its fighters targeted an Israeli vehicle in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of northern Gaza, with seven soldiers inside, using Yassin-105 rounds.