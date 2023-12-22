loading…

Spokesman for the Hamas military wing al-Qassam Brigades Abu Ubaidah announced that 720 Israeli combat vehicles had been destroyed since the war began 76 days ago. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Abu Ubaidah, spokesman for the military wing Hamas The al-Qassam Brigades, again appeared in an audio address on Thursday. He announced that his troops had destroyed 720 combat vehicles Israel since the war in Gaza started 76 days ago.

Abu Ubaidah's audio recording was released when Israel under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on continuing the war even though the losses suffered by the Zionist military continued to increase.

The following is the complete text of Abu Ubaidah's latest statement broadcast on the al-Qassam Brigades Telegram channel, as quoted from the Palestine Chronicle, Friday (21/12/2023).

“Enemy's War Must Fail”

“76 days have passed since the start of the al-Aqsa Storm battle and the barbaric Zionist terrorist aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip, and the enemy continues to commit war crimes that go down in the annals of crimes against humanity.”

“Our fighters on the ground are still facing aggression and fighting a trembling criminal enemy, inflicting heavy losses on soldiers, officers, machines and crippling entities despite their enormous arsenal.”

“The enemy is receiving massive military support that only reflects the weakness of an entity that relies on an unfair and aggressive alliance that will ultimately be broken, sooner or later.”

“Our fighters on the ground continue to destroy enemy vehicles and target them with all types of weapons available, trapping their soldiers in fatal traps, chasing them outside their vehicles and in buildings where they fortify themselves in assembly areas, causing dozens of deaths to enemy soldiers and hundreds of people were injured with increasing losses that will not stop all the time and will continue to increase, God willing, as long as the aggression continues.”

“The tally of vehicles destroyed by our fighters in the past week includes dozens of vehicles, as we announced successively, while the number of military vehicles targeted since the start of the ground aggression is 720, including troop carriers, tanks, bulldozers, vehicles and military trucks .”

“The targeting carried out by our fighters against enemy forces ranged across all corners of the Zionist offensive from Beit Hanoun in the north to Khan Younis in the south, throughout the days of the aggression.”