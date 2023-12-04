The Yas Marina circuit was extensively overhauled two years ago in the hope of providing more overtaking opportunities and livening up the F1 races, especially as, as the final round of the season, it left something to be desired on several occasions.

The start of the second sector now no longer has the chicane and turn nine has also been completely modified by eliminating the slow section, in order to guarantee counter-overtaking opportunities, as was also seen in the last Formula 2 weekend.

The hotel area has also been modified to improve driveability and smoothness, as it previously only featured 90° curves. However, one element has remained unchanged, namely that this section is off camber, with the innermost part higher than the external one. A technical element that adds another level of difficulty to that stretch, given that even a few centimeters can make the difference. However, on the other hand, drivers have often complained about this feature of the track, because it makes it more difficult to get alongside another car.

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Already in 2020, even before the changes to the track, Esteban Ocon had underlined how penalizing this element was for the track: “With all the low-speed and off-camber corners, you really need a lot of grip and this is the key when overtaking. I think a little more camber in the corners would help, because they are all off camber, so you really slide. Obviously it’s a challenge, but it’s not nice to follow another car, it makes everything more difficult”, the Frenchman said in 2020 .

Even on other tracks, the drivers have shown that they do not particularly appreciate the off-camber corners, as following the resurfacing works at Sepang in 2016. In that case the drivers complained that overtaking at the last corner had become more complex, also due to the fact that the nature of the curve pushed outwards. The popularity of banked corners was then further increased by the overtaking opportunities offered at Zandvoort, where that particular type of camber guarantees a greater variety of trajectories.

However, despite the changes made in Abu Dhabi in 2021, drivers were unhappy with the way certain elements remained unchanged, including the off-camber nature of these corners. For example, Max Verstappen stated that he would not change anything about the Yas Marina circuit, but the hotel area could be redesigned.

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

“Of course I always have my favorite circuits, but I don’t mind coming here. The only thing I would like to change are the off camber corners, which in my opinion don’t help the races very much. More banked corners would help. For example , those in the hotel zone should add banking instead of making them off camber.”

“And at turn 7, that little crest, it always sends you a little off track and, especially when you’re behind, you lose a lot of traction. So, even in that corner adding some banking would help,” added the Dutchman referring to the slightly uphill chicane that divides the two long straights that characterize the second sector. Generally, in certain situations crossing can be attempted but, according to the three-time world champion, some aspects should be revisited to favor the traction zone.

Leclerc appreciated the technical nature of the circuit and the fact that the series of corners in the hotel area offer an opportunity to reward drivers in terms of lap times, as there is little margin for error. However, he agreed that this off-camber nature of certain corners is problematic for duels and supported Verstappen’s suggestion to review the area in the future.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43

“I like this track, especially the last sector is very technical. It’s also very difficult to do in qualifying because the margins are so thin. And as Max said, it’s very difficult to follow in those off camber corners. But at the same time time, during qualifying, if you make a mistake even by just five or ten centimeters, the consequences are enormous.”

I like it in qualifying, but I agree with Max: for the race I don’t think it’s the best, because it’s very difficult to follow those corners. A change to those corners will definitely help the races; it’s a track where there are already many overtaking opportunities, but this will certainly make it even better”, added the Ferrarista.

The curves in the hotel area have already been modified in 2021, being widened to make them faster and ensure better flow. A more radical change had already been hypothesized at the time, making them flat or adding banking: however, after carrying out simulations, the organizers realized that such a change would have required other interventions. In particular, modifying that stretch under the hotel to make it even faster would also mean having to review the escape routes, which is not a particularly simple aspect for a route built on an artificial island, where numerous yachts also moor.

