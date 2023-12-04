Compared to the R version, the ABT RS Q8-S is a wallflower.

At the Volkswagen Group they understand segmentation like no other. The group has various platforms on which various brands can do their trick. In some cases this results in a bit of overlap. In the category ‘huge crossover SUV with sloping roofline and much too big V8’, the group has no fewer than three cars on offer: the Audi RS Q8, Porsche Cayenne Coupé Turbo E-Hybrid GT and the Lamborghini Urus.

For some reason the Urus is almost 90 grand MORE EXPENSIVE than the Audi RS-Q8. Although we understand the allure of a Lamborghini logo on your ABT RS Q8-S key, the difference is less significant than the clicks on Instagram would suggest. With that 90 grand you could choose a lot of options on an RS-Q8. In fact, even if you select all options you will still have some left over.

Milder

You can transfer that money to the Damen und Herren of ABT Sportsline. This company has been a specialist in the field of fast Audis for years. The advantage is that they are ‘very close’ to the manufacturer. By this we mean that the quality is at least equivalent to that of Audi. It’s good enough for Audi to keep the factory warranty intact.

A while ago they already had the ABT RS Q8-R, now they present the ABT RS Q8-S. This is a slightly milder version of that. Nevertheless, you get some pretty hefty hardware in the form of a bunch of carbon fiber trims like the splitter, side skirts, rear skirts, spoiler and grille surround. Thicker than a fatter than a standard RS-Q8, but more subdued than a Urus.

Power of the ABT RS Q8-S

The rims are huge 23 inch pattas with 295/35 23 tires on them. If you put one of those on its side, they simply charge 450 euros per month rent for it in Amsterdam. If you really want an understated RS-Q8, you can also opt for ‘small’ 22-inch wheels. Of course, the ride height has also been adjusted by adjusting the air suspension.

Of course, the engine has not remained completely original. The ABT RS Q8-S has 600 hp and 800 Nm as standard, but the ABT RS Q8-S has 690 hp and 880 Nm at its disposal. They achieve this by adjusting the exhaust and thanks to the external ABT module. So you can take it with you to your next RS-Q8 or sell it to another RS-Q8 enthusiast (and owner).

So yeah, what are you going to do? Do you opt for a young used Urus, nicely decorated ABT RS Q8-S or would you rather save a few euros and opt for a hybrid Porsche Cayenne?

