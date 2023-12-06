Suara.com – Vice presidential candidate number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, stated that he only wanted to attend the presidential and vice presidential debate which was officially held by the Indonesian KPU.

He conveyed this in response to a question regarding his absence from the Cawapres Interactive Dialogue “Stealing the Hearts” of Young People.

“I came for the official debate,” said Gibran at Grand Sahid, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (6/12/2023).

It is known that the dialogue held by tvOne at 20.00 WIB was only attended by vice presidential candidate number 1 Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin and vice presidential candidate number 3 Mahfud MD.

Meanwhile, at the same time, Gibran attended a declaration of support from the Nahdliyin Young Women’s Movement (Perdana) for the Prabowo-Gibran couple.

Help Mothers

Previously, Gibran was present at the Nahdliyin (Perdana) Young Women’s Movement Declaration at Grand Sahid Jaya, Central Jakarta. Gibran’s presence immediately became a topic of contention for mothers’ selfies.

Based on Suara.com monitoring, Gibran was present at the location at around 19.10 WIB. Gibran wore a rolled-up long-sleeved blue shirt. He also wore a black skullcap or peci.

Gibran’s appearance immediately caught the attention of the mothers who immediately declared their support. They were seen taking turns taking selfies or selfies.

Deputy presidential candidate number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, attended the Nahdliyin Young Women’s Movement (Perdana) Declaration at Grand Sahid Jaya, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (12/6/2023). (Suara.com/Novian)

Gibran even helped a mother who wanted to take a selfie. Gibran was seen touching the smartphone screen held by women in uniforms with pictures of Prabowo-Gibran, complete with blue headscarves typical of candidate pair number 2’s shirts.

After completing the selfie, the mothers were seen shaking hands with Gibran while lowering their bodies. Gibran then did the same thing.

Opening the event, Perdana sang the song Yalal Wathon. They also chanted chants before continuing to read a statement declaring support for Prabowo-Gibran.