Abraham Mateo, who was Malú’s advisor this year, returns to La Voz, and this time he does not do so as an advisor, he does so to act alongside his coach’s two semifinalists.

The artist has surprised with a stellar and very special performance, performing with Larisa and Dária a remix of two of his most important songs.

I want to tell you and Maníaca have been the two songs that the three have sung on the stage of La Voz. What a great performance! Without a doubt, every time Abraham gets on stage we love him, he already moved us when he sang with Malú Blanco y Negro on the stage of La Voz.