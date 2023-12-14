Denpasar Voice – Persebaya Surabaya coach, Uston Nawawi, gave a relaxed response before his tactical clash with his mentor, Aji Santoso, who is now in the Persikabo 1973 camp.

Persebaya will meet Persikabo 1973 in the 23rd week of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024 at the Wibawa Mukti Stadium Cikarang Bekasi, West Java next Sunday (17/12/2023).

The figure of Aji Santoso is indeed a mentor for Uston Nawawi in the world of coaching. The two of them worked together at Persebaya from 2019 to 2023. Before finally Aji Santoso chose to resign from the team nicknamed Bajul Ijo.

Uston also said that the match against Persikabo in 1973 and having to compete in tactics and strategy on the field against Aji Santoso was a reunion match for him as a former Persebaya player and coach.

“To meet Coach Aji, the term is for us to reunite at Persikabo,” said the 45 year old coach, Thursday (14/12/2023).

His party is also not worried about Aji Santoso's knowledge of Persebaya's strengths and weaknesses even though the majority of this season's squad is made up of the coach from Malang, East Java.

Uston emphasized that there was no special preparation against Persikabo 1973, which in the first round managed to humiliate Persebaya with a score of 1-2 at the Gelora Bung Tomo (GBT) Stadium in Surabaya, East Java.

“Yes, of course there is no special preparation. “There's no time, hopefully the players will stay fit,” he said.

Bruno Moreira et al are scheduled to leave for Bekasi on Friday (15/12/2023).

Uston hopes that the Persebaya retainers will be ready to fight, including several injured players, who will recover quickly when facing Persikabo 1973.

“We prepare the existing players. “Hopefully those who are injured will recover quickly,” concluded Uston. (*/Rizal)