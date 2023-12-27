Suara.com – Some time ago, Azizah Salsha was willing to fly all the way to Turkey to surprise her husband, Pratama Arhan, on his birthday.

Not only did she bring a cake, the woman known as Zize gave a gift in the form of a luxury watch. This gift immediately stole the public's attention.

How come? This luxury watch is a Patek Philippe Aquanaut 40 – 5167A-001 Black Steel Self Winding series which reportedly reaches IDR 950 million to IDR 1.095 billion.

Being able to give a luxury watch as a gift to her beloved husband, perhaps many are curious about the source of Azizah Salsha's wealth.

It is known that the 20 year old woman was born into a well-off family. She is the daughter of Indonesian DPR Member Andre Rosiade who is also a businessman.

Azizah Salsha looks elegant with tens of millions of Chanel collections (Instagram)

Before getting married, Azizah Salsha was already known as a celebrity. Its name has soared even more since Arhan edited it in August 2023.

Along with the quite horrendous wedding news, the number of Azizah's Instagram followers also continues to skyrocket.

It was recorded that previously it was around 700 thousand in early August, now Azizah's followers have reached 4.1 million. Azizah has also been observed to be increasingly active in receiving endorsements.

Regarding endorsement rates, it is known that when his followers were still around 700 thousand, Azizah reportedly charged around IDR 6 million per post.

Of course, the nominal endorsement rate will increase as Azizah's popularity increases.

In fact, recently, he also activated an exclusive content feature on Instagram which fans subscribed to very well.

As seen from the Instagram profile, the cost to subscribe to Azizah's exclusive content reaches IDR 68 thousand a month. This does not include VAT costs, which in total reach IDR 70 thousand.