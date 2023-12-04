loading…

Abdel Fatah el-Sisi will use all means to win Egypt's presidential election.

CAIRO – As in previous elections, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is expected to win by a large margin in the presidential election. As a leader emerging from a military coup, he has a variety of classic strategies to win Egypt’s elections.

Here are Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s 5 classic strategies for winning the Egyptian elections.

1. Promises Stability



In the past, he promised to bring stability to Egypt after several years of turmoil between 2011 and 2013.

But during his 10-year rule, his administration was accused of severely restricting press freedom, jailing critics and intimidating potential candidates deemed a threat, according to Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

2. Suppress political opponents



In May 2023, left-wing candidate Ahmad Tantawi announced his intention to run for president. According to Egyptian law, he must first get 25,000 signatures from 15 different provinces or the support of 20 members of parliament.

Tantawi tried to get first but, he said, Egyptian security forces harassed and intimidated him into withdrawing his name last October. Commentators and experts doubt that Tantawi has a real chance of defeating el-Sisi, but they believe that his campaign can expand civil space in Egypt.

In September, a statement from Egypt’s Interior Ministry denied accusations that people were being arrested for supporting Tantawi’s campaign.

3. Intimidating voters



Nancy Okail, president and CEO of the Center for International Policy, a progressive nonprofit organization in Washington, D.C., said el-Sisi would be embarrassed if turnout was low.

“That’s why a combination of intimidation tactics and bribery often occurs: Threatening schoolteachers and civil servants to vote or they will face the consequences, giving people cash and providing transportation on buses for large numbers to turn out. and dancing at the polls,” he told Al Jazeera.

In September, Egypt’s National Election Authority denied that any candidates or their supporters had faced harassment or violations. He added that all procedures met international standards for free and fair elections.

4. Curbing Freedom of Opinion



