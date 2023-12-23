Suara.com – Aaliyah Massaid doesn't mind being physically insulted. But there is one type of comment that will make him annoyed and hurt.

When appearing on the Olla Ramlan podcast, Aaliyah Massaid revealed what kind of comments could hurt her heart. Aaliyah admits that she gets annoyed if someone offends her parents.

“What really makes me nervous is actually when it includes parents,” he said, quoted from the YouTube channel The Ramlans Family, Saturday (23/12/2023).

“That makes me really annoyed because it's like, try to imagine what they would say if their parents were mentioned,” continued Tariq Halilintar's lover.

If someone insults her physically, Aaliyah Massaid will not pay attention. But it's different if you bring your parents with you.

“If it's a physical matter, that's up to you, that means people are free to express their opinions,” said the second child of Reza Artamevia and the late Adjie Massaid.

“But it's like I've even told my parents, for example, praying, 'Just look at me, I pray you won't be happy.' I mean, like that kind of jealous person,” he explained.

According to Aaliyah Massaid, netizens only commented casually, even though they didn't know about her parents.

“For example, like, 'Oh look at Aaliyah's parents like this and this.' “You don't know the full story,” he said.

The woman born in 2002 then reminded netizens that everyone will not escape mistakes.

“We have to remember that the first people to live in this world are not just us as children,” said Aaliyah Massaid.

“But our parents are also living in this world for the first time. They will definitely make mistakes,” he said.

Since it was reported that she was close to Tariq Halilintar, Aaliyah Massaid continued to receive negative comments, to the point that she became one of the most searched figures on Google in 2023.

Aaliyah, in particular, is often criticized by fans of Fujianti Utami alias Fuji because they are considered not to be on the same level as their idol.

Fuji is Tariq Halilintar's ex-girlfriend. Apparently there are still many fans who hope they can get back together, making it difficult to accept the fact that Tariq is now with Aaliyah.

Contributor: Chusnul Chotimah