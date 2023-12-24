Suara.com – After choosing to remain silent, Aaliyah Massaid finally opened her voice about her relationship with Thariq Halilintar. This time, he was a guest star on Olla Ramlan's podcast.

Reporting from the YouTube channel The Ramlans Family on Sunday (24/12/2023), Aaliyah Massaid did not call this relationship a relationship. However, he emphasized that there was a commitment between himself and Tariq.

“We just have a commitment to each other,” said Aaliyah Massaid.

It is even said that there had been discussions from the start regarding this commitment. Including about each other's past.

“The meaning is that we have discussed it together from the start,” he added.

On the same occasion, Aaliyah Massaid also touched on the past of Thariq Halilintar. Even so, it did not explicitly mention the name from Fuji.

As the public knows, Tariq Halilintar had a relationship with Fuji. Even when the relationship is over, many still hope they will return.

Of course Aaliyah Massaid realized this. However, the daughter of Reza Artamevia doesn't seem to mind this.

Contrary to what is being discussed by the public, Aaliyah emphasized that she has no problem with Fuji. He admitted that he had no problems with anyone from the past.

“Actually, I don't have a problem with anyone (mentioned),” he stressed.

Aaliyah Massaid and Thariq Halilintar (Instagram/thariqhalilintar)

Furthermore, he tries to view the past as normal. Like him and Tariq, everyone has a past.

“(I have no problems) with anyone from my past or his past,” he continued

“Everyone has a past,” said Aaliyah Massaid.

However, he does not deny that the past is just the past. All of that is a thing of the past, perhaps because it is no longer compatible.

“(The past) is no longer compatible, either my past or his (Thariq's) past,” he stressed.