The Nintendo game never ceases to surprise users thanks to the incredible creativity of the community.

Link has many ways to get around TOTK.

Join the conversation

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most loved and played games of this year, it has even been nominated as a strong candidate to win the GOTY at The Game Awards. Nintendo's delivery has managed to make people fall in love millions of players and all this thanks to its impressive gameplay, story and absolute freedom. On this occasion, one of its players has found a really curious way to use the game's sleds. Everything is possible in TOTK.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As you well know, the world of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is very wide and its transport capacity is also large, in fact, players have not stopped making incredible constructions in the game, yes, there are gadgets that help you fight bosses and there are also creations that allow you to move throughout the entire map. On this occasion, one of the “vehicles” that you can find in the game is the sleigh, and this time you will see a slightly different use.

The possibilities of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are endless

You can see this video thanks to Reddit user HollowAcoltye. In the publication that you can see just below these lines you can see how this player uses the sled. More specifically he does it in one of the Sanctuaries and yes, this seems like a really useful way to complete it in record time. If you want to see how he did it, open your eyes because right now we are showing you the video that this person has shared.

The developer intended way to use a Sled.

byu/HollowAcoltye intearsofthekingdom

However, as you have seen, the most curious thing about the clip is not the way this user uses the sled, but rather the fact that Link does not fall with all the flips and turns he does while ascending. . That detail has attracted a lot of attention From the community, which has left a few comments about it in the publication, it seems that Link was stuck to the surface of this vehicle.

You see, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a game that offers many hours of fun and many secrets that waiting to be discovered. In fact, this title won the Game of the Year award in the first edition of the Alfa Beta Awards. Yes, we have created an event to reward the games that deserved it most. There have been many nominees and many categories, so if you want to take a look at them, here you have all the necessary information.

Join the conversation