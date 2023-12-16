The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has been one of the best games of 2023.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has been one of the great video games of 2023, giving rise to the fact that, despite not having won this year's GOTY, there are many who firmly affirm that if it were not for Baldur's Gate 3 the award would have gone to the Nintendo Switch title. However, not taking this statuette does not detract from the game, which has already gone down in history as one of Nintendo's best developments throughout the company's history.

This is something that is achieved thanks especially to Improve Zelda Breath of the Wild in everything, being that the Ultramano mechanic has been able to bring out the best in the players, giving rise to some even being able to recreate Godzilla's entrance devastating the Onaona Village just as he does in some of his appearances. at the cinema. And it seems that, without having this objective, another user would have created a method to stop this monster and others from Hyrule, since he has created a tank.

While there are players who ask that Zelda return to the more classic approach of the franchise, it should be noted that others, such as the Reddit user known as woahniceclouds, seem to want the series to follow this course, since they have even been able to build a gigantic tank with which to go through Hyrule destroying everything in its path, this being a clip that can be seen in the corresponding forum of the aforementioned social network and that you can see below:

In this way, the virtues that this title has are made clear, since The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom allows you to make all these types of constructions without the game crashing at any time. For all the above, it only remains to mention that the title is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

