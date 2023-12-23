The hacker who stole 90 GTA VI clips has received a severe sentence

The 18-year-old responsible for leaking parts of an early version of GTA VI has received his punishment.

Condemnation for leaking GTA VI material

The hacker who shared unofficial material from the next Grand Theft Auto He will be confined to a secure hospital for life unless specialists no longer consider him a threat to society.

According to the BBC, the young man who belonged to the international hacker gang called Lapsus$, Arion Kurtaswas sentenced after the court learned that the defendant was violent at the time of arrest, as well as for showing his intention to continue with the cybercrime as soon as possible.

Because Kurtaj has acute autism, doctors concluded that the young man could not be tried. The hacker's condition meant that the jury's job was to decide alone whether Kurtaj committed the actions he was accused of regardless of intent. Rockstar Games It lost $5 million because of those leaks, and caused its employees to work a lot of overtime.

The issue of leaks is something very serious in the video game industry, and they continue to cause problems for studios. Recently, Insomniac was a victim of hackers, and a lot of material has been published that should not come to light yet. It definitely doesn't seem like the best time to be a video game developer.