There are still two years left until the launch of GTA VI, but the news does not stop coming. The last one has to do with a young man sentenced to life imprisonment.

A young man has received a life sentence because of GTA VI. A young man was sentenced to life in prison for hacking Rockstar Games and leaking images of the sixth installment of the Grand Theft Auto saga. One of the greatest franchises in the history of video games.

The teenager, Arion Kurtaj, had revealed an hour and a half of gameplay of the long-awaited GTA VI title, the next great installment of Grand Theft Auto, being one of the biggest leaks in video game history. However, upon his capture, he has been sentenced to life in prison due to his continued hacking skills and his risk to society.

In addition to the Rockstar Games and GTA VI leak, Arion Kurtaj hacked other companies, including Uber. The judge, considering his history and his persistent interest in committing cybercrimes, determined that he was unfit for society and sentenced him to life in a hospital-prison unless his dangerousness decreased. A very harsh sentence for the young man.

Rockstar Games lost millions of dollars, according to the company

Arion Kurtaj reportedly displayed violent behavior in custody and reiterated his intention to continue hacking. Rockstar Games claimed to have spent millions of dollars and thousands of hours recovering from the GTA VI attack. An attack that hit the video game industry like never before.

This comes amid another data breach at Insomniac Games, creators of Marvel's Spider-Man. Future game plans, confidential details, and gameplay of unreleased titles were leaked, including a playable version of Marvel's Wolverine. Although Insomniac Games and Sony have not commented on the leaked data, the capture of any suspect has not been confirmed so far. We'll see if the same thing as with GTA VI doesn't end up happening.

