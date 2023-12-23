The 2023 season of the Rigo Racing team, involved in the FIM Hard Enduro (the extreme enduro world championship) and in the Italian

Supported by the race images, Andrea Rigo tells us in a video how the 2023 season went of the Rigo Racing team, engaged this year in FIM Hard Enduro (the extreme enduro world championship) and in Italian of the same specialty.

Ultimately, what has just ended was a season full of suspense and important results which confirmed the team in the Top 10 of the drivers' rankings and among the elite of the reference teams in this discipline.