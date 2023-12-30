From surprise hits to box office flops, this year has been a rollercoaster for comic book movies

2023 has undoubtedly been a year of ups and downs in the comics cinematic universe. With an overwhelming offering of seven live-action titles between Marvel and DC, fans have experienced an emotional roller coaster, from the initial enthusiasm to the mixed reactions these productions have generated. Let's take a closer look at what has happened in this world full of heroes and villains.

The beginning of a new era

Starting the year with high expectations, fans of the genre were eagerly awaiting the arrival of “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania”, the film destined to inaugurate Phase 5 of Marvel. However, this film not only failed to live up to expectations, but also highlighted the limitations of using The Volume, a visual production technique, excessively. Additionally, Kang the Conqueror's defeat was seen as a significant plot error.

On the other hand, “Shazam! DC's Fury of the Gods not only did not reach the level of its predecessor, but it was considered even worse than “Black Adam”, released in October of the previous year. These shaky beginnings set the tone for what would be a year of superhero movies full of ups and downs.

Unexpected successes and failures

Among the few highlights of this year, “Guardians of the Galaxy” stands out. 3”, hailed as a beautiful conclusion to James Gunn's trilogy and ranked as one of Marvel Studios' best films to date. However, this joy was short-lived.

DC's “The Flash,” surrounded by controversy and criticism for its visual effects and confusing story, divided fans and moved away from the title of “best superhero movie ever made.” On the other hand, “Blue Beetle,” although well received by critics and fans, failed to make a dent at the box office, a reflection of growing skepticism toward the DC brand.

But the biggest surprise of the year was “The Marvels”, the sequel to the successful “Captain Marvel” of 2018. Despite not being a critical disaster like the third Ant-Man, this film became the biggest box office failure of Marvel Studios, leaving many wondering what went wrong.

Ultimately, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” followed a similar trajectory to “The Marvels,” facing negative reviews and difficulties in attracting audiences, despite being the sequel to a film that grossed more than $1 billion before the pandemic.

Is it time for a change in superhero cinema?

After this year full of ups and downs, the film industry could be reaching a tipping point. The saturation of the market with superheroes and the repetition of known formulas have begun to show signs of exhaustion among the public. The studies, facing both unexpected successes and outright failures, may need to rethink their strategies. The question now is whether we will see a change in the way these stories are approached, seeking to innovate and surprise an increasingly demanding audience.

Compared to previous years, 2023 has stood out for its lack of coherence in terms of quality and reception. Films that were once a guarantee of success now seem to struggle to stay afloat in a sea of ​​criticism and changing expectations. This could be a crucial moment for creators and studios to reflect on the future of the genre and find new ways to capture the public's imagination, perhaps by focusing more on the narrative quality and the visual innovationrather than relying solely on the popularity of the characters and special effects.