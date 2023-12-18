When we think of Uranus, the image of a perfect sphere of color celeste. And we are not wrong, after all it is what Voyager 2 captured in 1986, but the James Webb Space Telescope launched on December 25, 2021 has just given us a somewhat different perspective of this distant planet.

The “snapshot” shared this Monday by NASA shows us an environment full of elements such as rings, moons and storms. That is, a much more complete scene than what we had observed with the space probe in the 1980s. The difference between both? The electromagnetic spectrum that has come into play. Let's see.

A surprising capture thanks to the NIRCam

The Voyager 2 probe studied Uranus with several instruments on board, but the famous image we refer to above was captured with a camera system operating inside the visible spectrum, so we missed many things not visible to the human eye. The cover image of this article, for its part, has been captured in the infrared spectrum.

Thanks to James Webb's NIRCam we can see Uranus with its seasonal polar cap, which stands out in bright white and becomes more prominent as the solstice approaches. Likewise, the planet's surface shows several storms that, according to specialists, may have been caused by seasonal and meteorological effects.





The moons of Uranus labeled by NASA

The image also shows 14 of the planet's 27 moons: Oberon, Titania, Umbriel, Juliet, Perdita, Rosalind, Puck, Belinda, Desdemona, Cressida, Ariel, Miranda, Bianca and Portia. But there is still more. The Webb imager, which covers the length range of infrared wave 0.6 to 5 microns, it has also captured a variety of galaxies and another striking image.

From NASA they affirm that these observations are “invaluable” for future missions to Uranus. Let us remember that the only one that has visited the planet has been Voyager 2. The study of the frozen planet will continue, not only to understand it better, but to use it as a “proxy” to indirectly study thousands of exoplanets of similar size.

Images: NASA (available for download in high resolution)

