A woman and her four children were found dead in an apartment in Meaux, about 40 kilometers northeast of Paris, France. The causes of death have not yet been clarified. The father of four children, a 33-year-old man, was arrested by the police after a search lasting several hours. The children were 9 months old, 4, 7 and 10 years old, respectively. No other information is known about the family or circumstances of the five deaths. The prosecutor's office handling the case will hold a press conference on Tuesday morning, where more details are expected.