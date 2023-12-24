How much cold can the human body tolerate? The answer varies depending on who we ask. Decades ago, NASA stipulated that normal settlements could develop normally in places where the temperature ranged between 4ºC and 35ºC.

If we walk through Siberia, however, such figures are relative. In some parts of Asian Russia, temperatures fall well below 0ºC, and remain there for most of the winter. We are talking about remote towns and cities, lost in the confines of the Siberian steppe, thousands and thousands of kilometers from the nearest coast. Spaces like Oymyakonwhere the mercury has fallen to -62ºC on recent occasions.

Incredible as it may seem, the figure is not the lowest recorded not only in the history of contemporary science, but in the city itself. Oymyakon is possibly the coldest inhabited place on Earth. In 1933, a Soviet weather station recorded -67.7ºC, a figure that remains unbeaten to this day. Only the neighboring town of Verkhoyansk comes close. Both, small rural towns, are spread throughout the Sakha Republic.

How is it possible for someone to live in such conditions? For the scarce five hundred residents of Oymyakon, the answer is much more trivial than it seems: very warm. The area is a traditional transit point for the many reindeer herders of Yakutia, and today a large part of its inhabitants are still dedicated to the sector. Not that there are many alternatives: the nearest city, Yakutsk, is just a stone's throw away. two days by car in winter.

Cold level: your eyelashes freeze. (Maarten Takens/Flickr)

Such inaccessibility has allowed Oymyakon to proliferate in the media as a mystical and wild corner, exotic and unmolded by the human hand. As told here, the diet is simple: stroganina (a type of traditional Siberian sashimi), a lot of meat (protein value to overcome the cold), raw fish, frozen horse blood, hayak (a type of fatty oil) and various dairy products, highlighting kyorchekh (from cow's milk). There is a market: cooling is provided by the outside.

The cold waves that hit eastern Russia cause, exceptionally, the local thermometer to break due to low temperatures. Such circumstances, as one can imagine, cause a large part of the residents to have given in to alcoholism, although according to what is said here, all the houses have central heating and hot water (attributes that add to the extraordinary resistance of its inhabitants).





The friendly landscape of the region. (Maarten Takens/Flickr)





And so on all winter. (Maarten Takens/Flickr)

Oymyakon is possibly the cold pole of the northern hemisphere: the place where the lowest temperatures are recorded. Its peculiar geographical location means that the winter months are spent at average temperatures of -40 ºC and with barely 3 hours of sunlight (the nights can last up to 9 p.m.). Only the arrival of spring regularly places the mercury above 0ºC. In summer, its insulation means that temperatures can exceed 30º C without problems.

Despite its astonishing records, the town is not the coldest place on Earth. To find it we must travel to Antarctica, where the lowest temperature ever recorded is found: -89 ºC. The milestone at the former Soviet Vostok station, in 1983. The station is located on the Antarctic plateau, a gigantic flat area at more than 3,000 meters above sea level and 1,000 kilometers from the nearest coast.

Since then, there have been other measurements that have challenged the record: an automatic weather station located in Dome A, the highest point on the Antarctic plateau, placed it below -90 ºC, almost thirty degrees below the distressing record of Oymyakon.

