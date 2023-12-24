The actor is seeking compensation of £150,000 for damage caused to his career.

Bad news keeps coming for the Disney+ Willow series, because after being canceled, it will not have a second season, and completely eliminated from the platform's catalog in order to reduce taxes, Now it turns out that one of the actors has decided to sue Disney for a serious injury that he suffered during filming.

As reported by The Sun newspaper, Ineson has decided to sue the studio after a serious injury he suffered during the filming of a night scene in the series. According to the lawsuit, Ineson was dressed in knight armor to film a battle scene with a 10-foot ogre when he fell and dislocated his shoulder.

An injury that has not allowed him to film more physical or horse riding scenes, so he demands compensation of 150,000 pounds from Walt Disney Company (about 174,500 euros) for the damages suffered. According to Ineson, this physical damage was caused by the pressure on the set to try to reach the established date, which caused the set to not be prepared well.

The steps on which the actor, who played Commander Ballantine in the Willow series, had to film, should have been cleaned so that they would not slip, howeverThe rush to finish as soon as possible caused them to be wet and Ineson fell and dislocated her shoulder. At the moment, Disney has not commented on the matter.

Warwick Davis is also angry with Disney

After announcing that Willow was not going to have a second season, Disney decided that this, and another 50 series, would be definitively eliminated from the catalog.or your streaming platform. News that did not sit well with his protagonist, Warwick Davis, who showed his anger five months later.

“Please tell me Walt Disney Company, What do I have to say to your subscribers when they ask me why they can't watch the series anymore? Shameful,” says the actor in a tweet in which he also assured that there are still many “Willow fans.”