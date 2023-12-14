We once again receive an interesting message related to one of the most prominent games on the mobile market. In this case we are talking about Pokémon GO.

It is not the first time that Pokémon GO fans surprise us with really curious mechanics or aspects, sometimes including wild Pokémon, raids or encounters with shiny versions among others. In this case, to a fan He has been struck by the enormous amount of time his Weedle has managed to last in a gym in the title.

Taking into account how little Pokémon can resist, taking into account that their CP drops over time and any player on an opposing team can remove Weedle, it is incredible, since Total time spent in the gym recently exceeded 6 yearssince 2017.

Without a doubt, the final capture he obtained is surprising. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

Sorry for being a few days late this year. Weedle has surpassed 6 years in a gym.

byu/Graulithe inpokemongo

What do you think? Have you ever seen a Pokémon that has been in a gym for as long as this one? We read you in the comments. Don't hesitate to leave your opinion!

Via.