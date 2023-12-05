Pay attention, fans of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. An interesting trick for crossing large bodies of water is shown in this reddit post in the title.

After the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on May 12, fans of the game have been sharing all kinds of mechanics, creations or curious videos related to it, some of them being truly surprising. On this occasion a player showed how it is possible to complete the well-known Kabalit posters through which the player will have to hold the plank that the character has without it falling for a few seconds.

Below beavershell13 has shown it, having achieved this after using a floating block so that the plank is supported without any problem. Numerous fans have responded to the post showing their opinion and stating how useful it can be on some occasions. You can find the complete post and all the images shared by the user in this link.

Here you can see it:

The only way to do ADDison signs.

byu/castorshell13 intearsofthekingdom

What do you think? What do you think about how the mechanics of these characters work in the title? We read you in the comments.

