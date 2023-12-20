The announcement of a new motorcycle comes directly from Triumph's social channels. We certainly know that it will be revealed on January 9, 2024, therefore at the end of the year holidays; about everything else we can only make hypotheses

December 20, 2023

The images show us, in a nocturnal, fascinating and street context, a faired motorcycle, a 765-style double headlight and little else. So, a surprisewhat does the British brand have in store for us? Could we hypothesize the arrival of a racing car? Of a road sports car? The new Daytona? Let's try to calmly analyze the details provided by the images.

The first point is related to road context of the main image, which already puts us in a certain perspective. Second point, it's a careless in all and for all; you can also see the profile of the lower basin, so there are few doubts about this too. Third, he will have half dumbbells in supersport style, you can see it from the classic rider posture and the profile of the front brake lever, furthermore, they seem quite high on the profile of the bike, certainly above the line of the upper steering plate, which recalls the classic sports bike layout road.

Another detail, perhaps the most important and least subject to misunderstanding, when scrolling through the images of the post's gallery, the writing appears 660. So it's not difficult to speculate that this mysterious bike will probably be equipped with the three cylinders in line which equips the Triumph Trident 660 and which for the latter guarantees 81hp of power at 10,250 rpm, 64 Nm of torque.

In short, to recap, by putting together the few pieces at our disposal we can hypothesize the arrival of a fairing based on 660a road sports car capable of satisfying the palates of many enthusiasts looking for a beautiful sporty with which to have fun on the road and perhaps also on the track where, let's remember, this type of motorbike has often generated small championships, trophies, beautiful events aimed at a public that cannot or does not want to spend too much, but that does not want to give up the passion for motorsports.

The question remains what will this bike be called?: Does Triumph have plans to revive the Daytona name for us? Many hope so and in fact it wouldn't be really bad… We just have to wait until January 9th to discover all the details of this new Triumph, as they say in these cases Stay Tuned!