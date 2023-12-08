The Game Awards present the trailer for this metroidvania focused on African-American culture.

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU coming in 2024

The Game Awards 2023 It promised to bring a lot of news among its announcements. Many video game companies have wanted to have their moment at the awards, with SEGA saying that it is working on its most classic video games or Xbox revealing more about its exclusive video games. Along with all these surprises, EA wanted to share part of the cake with the reveal of the trailer for Tales of Kenzera. This will be a very promising metroidvania genre video game that will be closely linked to African American culture.

The trailer shows a side-scrolling platform video game, developed by the British studio Surgent, which was previously known as Silver Rain Games. The gaming experience promises to be frenetic and fun. Tales of Kenzera It will tell us a focused story for a single player that explores the pain and courage of moving forward after a loss suffered.

Tales of Kenzera It will be available for all platforms. Its launch is scheduled for April 23, 2024.

