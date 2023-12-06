It is approaching Youth League Venice 2023, which will be held in Jesolo from 7 to 10 December: it is the largest youth karate event ever. Everything is organized by Multisport Veneto. Over ten thousand people are expected, including a thousand coaches on the tatami. For the first time an event of “plo-karate” indoors, a challenge of rreceived waste inside the hall for 50 athletes.

The Jesolo event obtained the certification of “plastic free” because it has adopted a series of strategic choices aimed at respecting theenvironment. It was decided to eliminate plastic water bottles and install three filtered water dispensers where athletes can fill their water bottles; distributors will only be served small bottles with paper jugs. Appropriate checks will then be carried out on the recycling, “green vigilantes” will be placed at the bins who will check that paper, glass and plastic end up in the correct spaces. But above all, on Saturday an innovative “plo-karate” competition will be organized (“plogging” is the new discipline that rewards those who run fastest by collecting the most waste, the neologism “plo-karate” was created for the occasion) with only 50 bibs available. The athletes will have to run inside the arena and in its vicinity to collect waste e plastic. Whoever collects the most will win, but it will be educational for everyone to realize how much rubbish a sporting event can generate.

This is only the first major event in a series of events that will attract attention over the next two years. In fact, the thirteenth youth world championship is scheduled from 8 to 13 October 2024, followed by the sixth edition of the Youth World Cup; event that will be repeated in 2025 from 3 to 7 December.

To organize the event Multisport Veneto, a company founded in 2016 as the operational arm of Asi Karate Veneto Centro Karate Noale, an association founded in 1974 and affiliated with Fijlkam, to deal with all the organizational aspects of sporting events in general and of the Youth League in particular. Asi Karate Veneto, founded by the late Professor Lino Vardiero and now chaired by his son, Master Vladi Vardiero, is one of the most successful associations at a national level for the numerous competitive results obtained by its athletes in almost half a century of activity.