With references as obvious as Alfred Hitchcock, Daniel Calparsolo composes in this 'All the names of God' which has just landed on Prime Video, a thriller whose greatest virtue is not separating even a millimeter from what is expected of it. There is little room for surprises and revolutions, but Calparsolo manages to make the device work perfectly like the clockwork mechanism it pretends to be. No more no less.

In it we are presented with the story of a taxi driver who is taken hostage by the only surviving terrorist in an attack in Madrid. But It will be he who now becomes a lethal weapon, a human bomb who will have to walk down Gran Vía with a vest loaded with explosives. The security forces will combine tactics and efforts to save your life in a race against time.

'All the Names of God' has one of those gimmick-plots that work so successfully in thrillers (people who can't leave a room, small groups in which one of them is a murderer…), in In this case the protagonist cannot stop walking for fear that the bomb will explode. And that is why he begins a long walk through the center of Madrid accompanied by all kinds of security forces, trying to avoid disaster but without being able to completely stop the steps of the ordinary but determined man embodied by Luis Tosar.

Coughing is, without a doubt, the great attraction of the film: His incarnation of a man of the street with whom it is easy to identify brings the everyday to this thriller that also features Imma Cuesta in the cast. Calparsolo rounds out the bet with the harsh approach to violence that has characterized his films for decades.

