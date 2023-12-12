A radar and sensor system capable of detecting the arrival of cycles and motorcycles and warning the driver not to open the door makes its debut on the Ford Transit Custom. Let’s see what it’s about

December 12, 2023

I will always remember the fright I got as a kid when, while I was on my bicycle on the way home, a door suddenly opened, throwing the friend who was a few centimeters ahead of me to the ground and into the middle of the road. A car, coming up behind us, narrowly avoided hitting him. Since then, when I’m on my bike or motorbike, I look much more carefully at the parked cars, trying to predict what, in reality, I can’t predict at all. But from today it seems there is someone who can give us a hand! Is called Exit Warning and debuts on the new Ford Transit Custom. Let’s see better what it is.

What I have described is one of the most common dynamics among accidents in urban centres. Even the most careful driver can make a mistake in opening the door or simply we motorcyclists or cyclists can find ourselves right in that blind corner of the rear-view mirror or covered by the car’s pillars. This risk cannot yet be eliminated, evidently, but with the aim of reducing it Ford has developed this new technology Exit Warning which makes use of radar and sensors to identify oncoming bicycles, scooters and motorcycles, alerting the driver of their presence and the risk of a collision by opening the door. When the system detects a risk situation, LED indicators light up on the outside present on the rear-view mirrors, while inside, an acoustic signal is played and a warning is shown on the dashboard. To avoid unnecessary activations, the system only activates when other road users exceed 7 kilometers per hour. Another smart choice is to make it work on both sides of the car.

The choice to debut this safety system on a van and multispace vehicle such as the Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom is easy to understand and share. As we are all perfectly aware, they are increasingly relevant vehicles in urban traffic with the myriad of home deliveries to which we are getting used and as we have highlighted several times in our talk on safety in the city, the increase in traffic on cycle paths exposes drivers will inevitably have to pay more and more attention. But do you know that a vehicle, during the Christmas period, can carry out over 200 deliveries? It means at least as many stops with doors opening perhaps in a hurry and without having a perfect view! Every year, according to a statistic relating to England, Wales and Scotland, more than 500 people are injured in scenarios of this kind and many accidents of this type are not even recorded as such! This Ford Exit Warning therefore seems like an excellent idea to us and we are pleased to know that starting from 2024 it will also be progressively implemented on the rest of the range.