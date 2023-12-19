The Last of Us Online has been canceled in order not to neglect single-player games.

The Last of Us Online would have required the entire studio to maintain itself

The Last of Us Online was a multiplayer video game that had not been shown as such at any time, giving rise to many in recent months. began to see signs of its cancellation, especially after Naughty Dog declared that it was going to allocate fewer resources to the video game. And without being entirely unexpected, few were surprised when the cancellation of The Last of Us Online was announced just a few days ago.

It should be noted that what we know about the title both before and after the cancellation is minimal, and the most we seem to have is an image of the menu that would have been leaked and would show that the project was already quite advanced, although Naughty Dog has assured that the reason for making this decision has been Don't neglect your other projectssince The Last of Us Online would have required the entire team to maintain.

The Last of Us Online receives praise from former members of the project

Given this, it must be said that although the gaming community has taken this cancellation willingly, the development team has not seen it so favorablysince in recent days we have been able to see how several employees who claim to have worked on the project for years define it as the highlight of their careersdescribing it as a very special project for them and as a great source of teaching.

I worked on this from the time I was hired in Feb 2022 until yesterday, it’s absolutely been the highlight of my career, and will always be a very special project for me. So it goes. A sad day, but very bright horizons ahead for sure. https://t.co/WftyptMRC9 — Natty (@ngmferguson) December 15, 2023

Absolutely gutted. And gutted for all the awesome people I worked with on this. I learned more on this project than any other in my career and had more fun playing this game than any other MP game before and since. https://t.co/EEs1RYH5wc — Karl Morley (@SheepGoMOO) December 15, 2023

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen if this has consequences within the studio, since although Naughty Dog managers and directors have stated that the cancellation has been taken to allocate resources to other projects, the truth is that the wave of layoffs we have had this year could claim new victims. Let's just hope this case is the exception to the rule.

For the rest, it only remains to remember that although the The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered release for Januarythe truth is that Naughty Dog would have more projects on its hands, including an unannounced one in which they would have collaborated with the creators of Days Gone.

