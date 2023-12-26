A player of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom demonstrates through math and video editing what Link's counterattack looks like at normal speed. This attack, essential for defeating difficult enemies, is slowed down in the game. But, the player sped up the sequence 20 times to reveal the surprising speed of Link's movements. Thus showing that it canstrike at an astonishing speed of 100 times per second with a spear. The unveiling of this discovery has wowed the gaming community and highlights the attention to detail and innovation in the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has exceeded the expectations of many fans. This, based on their iStunning in-game physics, crafting mechanics, and a heartwarming story. The game has proven to be a worthy successor to Breath of the Wild by setting itself apart with innovative mechanics and an expansive world.

He Reddit user chesepuf He showed a video that shows the Link's impressive counterattack at normal speed after discovering in a previous video that the attack slows time to one-twentieth of normal speed. To the speed up attack 20 times, it is revealed that Link moves so fast that he is practically invisible to the human eye. Additionally, additional tests were conducted to demonstrate Link's astonishing speed when attacking with different weapons and seemingly impossible distances.

The Flurry Rush is more powerful than you realize. Link is a god!

The player discovered that, with a spear, Link can attack at an incredible speed of 100 times per second. Thus exceeding the speed of a hummingbird's wings. Besides, Tested Link's jumping ability before a counterattack, and it was determined that he can jump at 260 m/s. These results illustrate the meticulous attention to detail and depth of the game's design.

Despite the success of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, Zelda and Link fans wonder what the future holds for the series. Although it's too early to know for sure, a “Tears of the Kingdom” producer suggests that fans can expect more open-world games in the future.

