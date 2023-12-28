An origami journey towards the new generation of consoles.

Join the conversation

In the sector of puzzle and platform video gamessome titles manage to stand out thanks to a combination of visual and narrative proposals that attract players. A Tale of Paper emerges as one of these original proposalsshaping up to be an attractive experience for PS5 users starting in 2024.

The video game, created by Digeratitells the story of Linean origami character whose mission is to fulfill the dream of its creator. The gameplay fuses the origami art with mechanics puzzle, thus offering an adventure full of emotion and challenges. Users will be able to immerse themselves in suggestive environments and overcome obstacles, showing the versatility of this small but tenacious protagonist.

A metamorphic scenario

The PS5 version will not just be an additional adaptation, Selecta Play has announced that it will have specific improvements designed to take advantage of the technical capabilities of the console Sony. These updates promise to intensify immersion and polish aesthetics, thanks to advanced graphics and a level of detail that is only possible through next-generation technology.

The challenge lies in take advantage of the different forms of origamieach with particular skills that facilitate new paths for exploration and puzzle solving. However, the game not only offers serenity, but also threats that must be avoided to continue Line's journey. The originality is accentuated by dispensing with dialogue in the narrative, revealing the story through the environment and objects, which implies a novel and stimulating approach to storytelling.

Narrative and playable expansion

After completing the main plot, players will have access to three additional chapters preceding the storyintroducing new characters and skills that deepen the experience and add challenges for those more committed. This ensures that the journey extends beyond the original ending, adding layers of complexity and regions to discover.

A Tale of Paper is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2024 with a price of 29,99 euros. The game will be available in a variety of languages, covering English, French, German, Italian and Spanish, allowing a global audience to immerse themselves in the odyssey that this game proposes. With the promise of enhanced graphical experiences and exclusive content, the title is preparing to be a valuable addition to the library of the new generation of consoles.

Join the conversation