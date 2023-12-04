In all textbooks it is made very clear that dinosaurs became extinct 66 million years ago when the Earth went through a series of catastrophic events such as the asteroid that collided at full speed with our planet.

However, a new study points out that a massive volcanic activity called the Deccan Traps in India and the Seychelles may have prepared the ground for the extinction earlier, being finished off by the asteroid.

According to them, this unusual volcanic activity in India and the Seychelles could have already affected the planet’s ecosystem, something that previously caused chaos in the climate and was the beginning of the extinction of the dinosaurs.

Specifically, they comment that great volcanic activity occurred in the Western Ghats region, known as Deccan Traps volcanism. The key to reaching this conclusion is the levels of sulfur and fluorine content in the lavas produced in these places.

So scientists at McGill University created a technique to learn more about the volcanic history of ancient rocks.

They comment that the fluoride levels of these lavas varied widely, offering a range that could have had environmental effects.

They clarify that while the sulfur balances in the lavas deposited just before the mass extinction had higher sulfur content, the later lavas had a lower sulfur content.

So the data indicates that the sulfur released during these volcanic explosions, could have caused sudden drops in global temperature.

“Our research shows that climatic conditions were almost certainly unstable, with repeated volcanic winters that could have lasted decades, before the extinction of the dinosaurs”said the teacher Don Baker.

“This instability would have made life difficult for all plants and animals and would have set the stage for the dinosaur extinction. Therefore, our work helps explain this important extinction event that led to the emergence of mammals and the evolution of our species,” they comment.