According to those responsible for this study, it is the first of its kind in Lebanon to evaluate the safety of this popular food product for children.

The study prepared by the Lebanese American University in cooperation with Beirut Arab University included all products in the Lebanese market, both imported and locally manufactured.

The study was published in the international journal Q1 “Scientific Reports”.

The study focused on the levels of mycotoxins contained in cornflakes, while the study’s authors looked forward to expanding it in the future to determine the extent of the impact of these results on the health of the Lebanese people in the long term.

What's in the details?

Professor and researcher in food science and safety at the Lebanese American University, Dr. Hussein Hassan, said in an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia: “We took samples from the local market of the Corn Flakes product and conducted an examination on them according to the method approved for laboratory examination of this type of toxin.”

He added, “The results were not disastrous given the presence of these mycotoxins in all countries of the world.”

He pointed out that “mycotoxins are found in all types of spices, dried fruits, and other similar products,” and not only in cornflakes.

Warning alarm

Hassan considered this result “a warning bell for the Lebanese authorities to take their role and for the consumer to pay attention to the packaging of the product.”

According to the researcher, “the study authors used the ELISA technology recognized by the European Union, and the product was examined 3 times to ensure the validity of the results.”

He added, “The samples that were examined were distributed among 16 local producers and 19 imported from France, Ukraine, Turkey, Poland, and Britain.”

He said: “Based on the results, 3 samples out of 35 cornflakes contain “aflatoxin B1,” equivalent to 9 percent, which exceeds the rate permitted by the European Union.”

6 samples contain “ochratoxin A”, equivalent to 17 percent more than the rate permitted by the European Union.

And 21 samples contained “deoxynivalenol,” or the equivalent of 60 percent of the samples that exceeded the same permissible rate.

The Ministry of Economy

In this context, Dr. Elie Bou Yazbek, an advisor to the Lebanese Ministry of Economy and an expert in food sciences and food safety, said in an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia: “All products in the Lebanese market are subject to control upon their arrival in the country through all air, land and sea ports based on According to the decree issued in 1969 stipulating the necessity of inspecting every product entering Lebanon.

Bou Yazbek pointed out that “all products imported from outside the country are subject to control without exception, while local products are subject to special local control and we are given licenses by the Ministry of Industry.”

He added: “We do not have sufficient data on how these samples were taken, pointing out that the results of the study are not considered disturbing in terms of the presence of 9 percent of mycotoxins in the product, knowing that it was issued by a prestigious scientific university in Lebanon.”

Bo Yazik expected that “the samples used in the study were subject to poor packaging.”

He pointed out that “the method of collecting samples during the study is a very important issue, noting that in the same package we may find wet and dry content.”

He concluded, “Despite all the crises that Lebanon is experiencing, the issue of product control still exists, seriously and effectively.”

source of moisture

The head of the Department of Nutrition and Food Regulation at Beirut Arab University, Dr. Nada Al-Durra (the person assisting in the study), said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that the study was conducted meticulously in the laboratories of the Lebanese American University.

She added, “What matters most to us is knowing the percentage of Lebanese people who consume the product,” and explaining how to package this product.

She continued: “It is necessary to complete this study in order to reach a better result in the future, especially since this product is included in the diets of a large segment of children and the elderly.”

She added, “We chose cornflakes because it is known worldwide that it contains mycotoxins, and because the segment of children, the elderly, and those who suffer from weak immunity are more vulnerable than others to risks and are the most important in the issue of food safety.”

Source of toxins

She stressed “the importance of storing the product well in a glass jar insulated from the air, away from moisture or heat.”

She said: “Mycotoxins usually come from fields. Fields that enjoy strong humidity sometimes produce moisture with corn kernels.”

It was advised to adopt a specialized transportation mechanism to transport and preserve it.