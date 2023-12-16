Is it really bad for your health to eat late? A recent study challenges the nighttime habits of much of our country, revealing a surprising increase in the risk of stroke.

Stroke is significantly affected by eating habits, particularly dinner timing. French researchers have discovered that eating dinner after 9 PM can increase the risk of suffering a heart attack by a remarkable 28%.

Let's visualize: it is a typical night in Spain, the streets are full of life and the restaurant tables begin to fill up. The kitchens close at 23:00-24:00. However, this very characteristic scenario could be contributing to an increased risk of stroke.

The study, published in the prestigious journal Nature, examined more than 100,000 people, whose food diaries revealed a direct relationship between dinner time and the incidence of strokes.

The study indicates that not only what we eat, but also when, has a significant impact on our health. Late dinner, in particular, negatively affects blood pressure and blood sugar levels, two crucial factors in the development of strokes.

Led by Dr. Bernard Srour of the Sorbonne University Paris Nord, the conclusions suggest that our body is more adapted to eating early. This highly applauded custom can be serious.

Men are more likely to have a stroke

The effect of dining late varies between men and women. Interestingly, the study indicates that the increased risk of suffering a mishap is more pronounced in men. This highlights the importance of adapting our eating habits to our individual risk profile.

As a practical measure, experts recommend bringing dinner time forward. Choosing to eat dinner before 8 PM could be a simple but effective strategy to reduce the risk of spilling.

This study provides a compelling reason to reconsider our nighttime habits. Dining early is not just a matter of convenience or preferencebut also an important factor for our health.