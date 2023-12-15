According to Shen Lin Zhao, professor of mechanical engineering at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, USA, a strong tennis shot can cause a brain injury if the ball hits the player's head.

According to the study published by the Tennis Universe website, concussions can occur if a tennis ball traveling at a speed exceeding 89 miles per hour (approximately 143 kilometers per hour) hits someone on the head.

The researchers explained that the average serve speed in professional tennis often exceeds 100 miles per hour for both men and women.

The researchers pointed out that amateur players cannot hit the ball with the same force, but tennis injuries are possible, although rare, even among amateurs, according to the UPI news agency website.

“Understanding and protecting against head injuries caused by tennis balls is very important, given that tennis is a global sport played by tens of millions of people around the world,” Shen Lin Zhao stressed.

How do serious injuries occur in tennis?

According to researchers, head injuries caused by a tennis ball are more likely if the ball hits the side of the head or if it is hit at a direct 90-degree angle. The researchers reached their conclusions using a computer model similar to one that predicts head injuries that may occur in a car accident. The computer model evaluated what would happen to a man's head if a tennis ball hit him at different speeds, locations and angles. In their study, the results of which were published in the scientific journal Applied Mechanics, the researchers focused specifically on whether a tennis ball could cause a traumatic brain injury, that is, a blow to the head strong enough to disrupt the normal function of the brain. The research team compared these results with previous research on severe brain injuries, to ensure the accuracy of their observations and findings. Concussions are considered mild traumatic brain injuries because they are not life-threatening, but they can cause problems such as headaches, dizziness, and difficulty concentrating, and may last for weeks or months.